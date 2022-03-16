JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City police have charged a man with raping a child and continuous sexual abuse of a child following an investigation.

A Johnson City Police Department release says Arbey Lopez was charged Tuesday and jailed the same day. He is being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

The charges stem from an investigation that followed an allegation of sexual assault against a child in Johnson City. The investigation eventually led to Lopez becoming the suspect.

His current charges include two counts of rape of a child and one count each aggravated sexual battery and continuous sexual abuse of a child.