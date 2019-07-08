Johnson City man arrested with $2,300 in counterfeit bills

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was arrested Sunday morning on S Roan St., and police found 23 counterfeit $100 bills in his wallet.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Joshua Walker was arrested after officers responded to a gas station on S Roan St.

Officers were responding to a call about a man who fit the description of a suspect that had committed a crime at the same place a few days earlier.

After identifying Walker, officers discovered he had active warrants out of Washington County and arrested him.

During a search incident to arrest, officers found 23 counterfeit $100 bills in Walker’s wallet.

Walker was charged with 23 counts of criminal simulation.

After investigating, it was revealed to officers that Walker had intended to use the counterfeit bills at different locations.

Walker was taken to Washington County Detention Center and held on a $40,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court Monday at 1:30 p.m.