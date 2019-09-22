Johnson City man arrested on drug charges after falling asleep at wheel, rolling out into traffic

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested on multiple charges after he was allegedly asleep at the wheel and rolled into traffic on Bobby Hicks Hwy.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers responded to the Shell Convenience Store on Saturday around noon to do a welfare check on a man asleep at the wheel.

The release says man had been asleep and the vehicle had rolled out into traffic on Bobby Hicks Hwy.

Russell Smith, 36, of Johnson City, was found to reportedly be incoherent and unable to give logical responses.

The release also says drug paraphernalia was in plain view in the vehicle, leading to a search that led to the discovery of various drugs, drug paraphernalia and a firearm.

It was also discovered that Smith was driving on a suspended license.

Smith was charged with:

Driving on a suspended license/multiple

Unlawful drug paraphernalia

Simple possession of Schedule II and IV Drugs

Possessing a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony

Possession of methamphetamine (felony)

Possession of Schedule II Drugs (felony)

Smith was taken to the Washington County Jail, where he is being held on a $34,000 bond.

His arraignment is scheduled for Monday afternoon.