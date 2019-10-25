Johnson City man arrested on aggravated assault

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man is facing charges after being accused of choking, pushing and hitting a woman.

According to Johnson City Police, John Stevens, 45, was arrested Friday morning for aggravated assault.

Officers responded to 3506 Bondwood Circle, in reference to a physical altercation that was domestic-related.

The police report revealed Stevens choked, pushed, and struck the victim multiple times causing significant marks and bruises. The victim had injuries consistent with her detailed statement in regards to the physical assault.

Stevens was arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond.

Arraignment is set for 10:30 a.m. Friday in Washington County General Sessions Court.