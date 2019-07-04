Johnson City man arrested after knocking man out, attempting to rob him

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was arrested and charged with attempted especially aggravated robbery after allegedly knocking a man out and attempting to take his wallet.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Billy Ray Riley, 61, was arrested early Thursday morning.

Just before midnight on Wednesday, officers responded to a report of an assault at 202 Delaware St.

Officers conducted an investigation and discovered that Riley had struck a man in the head with a blunt object, knocking him out and causing him to fall to the ground.

While the victim was down, the release says that Riley tried to steal the man’s wallet and cash, but he was unable to.

The victim was taken to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment, and he is currently in stable condition.

Riley is being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court Friday at 10:30 a.m.