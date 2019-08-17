Johnson City man arrested after allegedly stealing woman’s wallet, striking her with vehicle

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested Friday after an alleged robbery that occurred on July 26.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers responded on July 26 to Johnson City Medical Center after hearing about an assault.

Officers spoke with the victim who said she was contacted by Thomas Levan, a friend of hers she had not seen in a while.

Levan had reportedly asked the victim if she wanted to meet.

The victim told officers Levan arrived at her apartment, and she approached his vehicle.

Levan allegedly grabbed her wallet out of her hand and began backing up when she tried to get it back, causing her to fall to the pavement.

He then drove into the parking spaces she was laying in and hit her with his vehicle.

Levan was arrested Friday, charged with especially aggravated robbery and taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he is being held on a $50,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court Monday at 1:30 p.m.