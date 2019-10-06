Man arrested after allegedly found with meth at Buffalo Mountain Park entrance

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested in Johnson City on drug charges Saturday following a tip of a suspicious vehicle at a local park entrance.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Melvin Forsythe, 40, of Johnson City, was arrested after officers responded to a tip of a suspicious dark-colored SUV at Buffalo Mountain State Park that was possibly involved in drug activity.

The SUV was found by officers near the entrance to the park, and officers made contact with Forsythe, who was driving, and a female passenger.

The release says that Forsythe was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine.

A K-9 unit arrived and revealed that a backpack belonging to Forsythe allegedly had methamphetamine inside it, as well as other paraphernalia found in the SUV.

The methamphetamine was weighed at a total of 29.9 grams.

Forsythe was arrested and taken to the Washington County Detention Center and is being held on an $11,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday afternoon.