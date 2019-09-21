Johnson City man arrested after allegedly assaulting victims with baseball bat

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested Wednesday after he reportedly assaulted victims with a baseball bat.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers responded to an address on N. Barton Street on September 14.

When officers arrived, they found the victims who were reportedly assaulted with a baseball bat.

The release says the suspect, Joseph McDonald, ran on foot from the scene of the assault after the 911 call was made.

Medical treatment was provided to the victims at the scene of the assault.

McDonald, 41, also allegedly took property belonging to the victims when he ran.

A warrant for McDonald was obtained on the day of the alleged assault, and he was arrested Wednesday.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and theft under $1,000.

McDonald was taken to the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held on a $102,500 bond. He is set to appear in court on Tuesday.