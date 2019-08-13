Johnson City leaders moving forward with West Walnut plans

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City leaders are moving forward with a massive plan to redevelop an area called the West Walnut Street Corridor.

It’s a multi-year, multi-million dollar plan to revitalize West Walnut Street linking downtown Johnson City to East Tennessee State University.

The plan calls for more pedestrian and bike-friendly areas, along with improved retail and residential options.

Monday, commissioners reviewed traffic flow concerns, specifically where West Walnut Street meets University Parkway.

They’re trying to come up with the best way to keep traffic flowing through an already congested area near the ETSU campus, while still making room for more people who want to be in the redeveloped area.

“The idea is that Walnut Street is a connector between a thriving university and a resurgent downtown,” said Johnson City Vice Mayor Joe Wise. “What we really want to achieve in that corridor is a connecting between those two drivers.”

Wise says the next step is to show the re-design plan to local businesses and get their input.