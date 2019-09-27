UPDATE: Attorney for owner of K9 training facility releases statement following court appearance

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The owner of a Johnson City K9 training facility and one of the facility’s trainers appeared in Washington County Circuit Court Friday morning.

It was the first appearance in the circuit court for Off Leash K9 Training owner Randi LaFerney and trainer Andrew Hunigan.

WATCH: Randi LaFerney and Andrew Hunigan, both accused of aggravated cruelty to animals after a dog died at Off Leash K-9 Training in Johnson City, are scheduled to appear in court this morning. PREVIOUS STORY: https://www.wjhl.com/news/local/off-leash-k-9-training-dog-death-case-to-go-to-washington-county-grand-jury/ Posted by WJHL on Friday, September 27, 2019

Both are charged with aggravated cruelty to animals. LaFerney is also charged with attempted tampering with evidence.

In court Friday, both LaFerney and Hunigan pleaded not guilty to the charges.

LaFerney’s attorney, Rick Spivey, sent the following statement to News Channel 11:

“Randi LaFerney is innocent and look froward to presenter her case in court. Randi LaFerney never had physical control of the dog Dallas until his death. She worked diligently to get Dallas’s body back to the family. There was no legal proceeding pending when she gave the dog back to the family.” – Rick Spivey

In June, the owners of the dog that died in the care of the training facility testified in court.

Brian and Susan Arnold’s dog, Dallas, passed away in May.

“When you take your pet to a facility like this you expect that they’re looking out for your pet’s best interest,” said Brian. “Why would they be in that business if they were not?”

LaFerney and Hunigan’s case is scheduled back in court January 30, 2020.