Johnson City hosts 9/11 memorial service

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A remembrance ceremony was hosted at the Johnson City Memorial Park Community Center Saturday morning.

The ceremony consisted of several guest speakers such as the Mayor of Johnson City, and Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy as well as a wreath-laying, singing of the national anthem and Amazing Grace, as well as a presentation of the First Responders of the Year award.

The names of the 13 soldiers that died in the recent attack on the Kabul airport in Afghanistan were also read.

The event was also hosted by the American Legion Post 24. Bryan Lauzon, the local post commander, touched on the importance of honoring the anniversary.

“Primarily the purpose is to go ahead and recognize what happened that day so that we remember and we won’t forget and also to recognize our Washington County Johnson City first responders who take care of us every day,” said Commander of The Kings Mountain Post 24 of the American Legion, Bryan Lauzon.