Johnson City Honda raises more than $10K in June for local charities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A campaign at a Northeast Tennessee car dealership continues to raise thousands of dollars for area non-profits.

Johnson City Honda officials presented checks to five local charities Monday. The money was raised through the ‘Drive it Forward’ campaign.

Drivers who purchased a vehicle at Johnson City Honda got to choose a local charity to receive a donation.

The dealership said the campaign raised more than $10,000 in June.

Since the Drive it Forward campaign began, Johnson City Honda has raised more than $60,000 for Tri-Cities charities.