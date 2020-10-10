Johnson City Farmers Market hosts fundraiser for vendor who lost everything in housefire

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Saturday morning’s farmers market in downtown Johnson City will host a fundraiser to help raise funds for a vendor named Larry who lost everything in a housefire on Tuesday, according to a post on Instagram.

According to the post, the farmers market will place donation jars on multiple vendors’ tables and encourages shoppers to donate to help him and his family.

The Johnson City Farmers Market is under the pavilion in downtown Johnson City from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday.