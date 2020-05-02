Johnson City Farmers Market back open for business

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Saturday was the first day of the Johnson City Farmers Market being back open.

People were asked to follow some guideline though as both vendors and customers try to navigate the new normal.

People were asked to wear masks when entering the Johnson City Farmers Market.

There were signs posted and lines on the ground at each vending sight to remind people to keep six feet apart.

The Johnson City farmers market opened today for the first time in months. New rules and guidelines were posted throughout the market to make sure that people followed social distancing rules. @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities @CoJCTN pic.twitter.com/bXyM8sNksN — Kristen Gallant WJHL (@KristenOGallant) May 2, 2020

People were asked to keep there phones in there pockets and to not touch the produce as they shopped.

“It’s exciting to have us open. It’s a change to our normal layout, but for the safety of social distancing this is the new norm for the moment,“ said Heather Shipley, Johnson City Farmers Market Treasurer.

As many walked into the farmers market on Saturday, they were greeted with hand sanitizer and rules to follow.

“We are doing a one-way pedestrian walk and your vendors are actually outside the pavilion instead of inside,“ said Shipley.

For some vendors, the farmers market is their main source of income.

“The farmers market is how we sell all of our plants. We don’t have an online presence. we don’t have a storefront that we sell out of. everything is sold either through the Jonesborough farmers market or the Johnson City farmers market,” explains vendor, Jerome Bowers.

The opening of the market is vital to his business.

“Without the farmers market going these plants wouldn’t have a long life they would either go in our front yard or we would end up losing them,” said Bowers.

The Johnson City Farmers Market is suppose to continue through the month of May on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.