JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of the Tri-Cities’ most popular Thanksgiving Day events is expected to draw a big turnout once again.

The Up & At ‘Em Turkey Trot will take crowds of runners and walkers through a 5km race course through downtown Johnson City Thursday morning.

But organizers think this Turkey Trot could draw their biggest turnout yet.

Johnson City Commissioner Jenny Brock said 3,000 people have already pre-registered, and expects another 1,000 to register Tuesday and Wednesday.

Brock said the race has become a Thanksgiving tradition in Johnson City, now in its 17th year.

“When we started it, it wasn’t to have a 5K race,” Brock said. “It was to have an event where families could come together and share, get some physical activity, but just really be with their friends and families, and it certainly has turned into that.”

The race is for a good cause too.

Brock said the event has awarded over $250,000 to Johnson City schools and parks for fitness-related initiatives.

Registration and packet pick-up continues Wednesday at the Memorial Park Community Center near downtown Johnson City from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday is the final day to register for the race.

You can also register out-of-towners arriving for Thanksgiving gatherings.

The race starts on Thanksgiving at 8:30 a.m.