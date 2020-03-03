Johnson City Education Association: Leaders oppose proposed interlocal agreement with Washington Co.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Education Association has released a statement, declaring the leadership of the organization opposes the proposed interlocal agreement between the Johnson City and Washington County Commission surrounding funding for capital projects.

A JCEA release says the organization is asking the Johnson City Commission to not accept any agreement that does not give the appropriate funding for the needs of Johnson City Schools’ five-year plan.

The school district’s five-year plan includes constructing additions to Lake Ridge Elementary, South Side Elementary, Woodland Elementary and the construction of the new Towne Acrews Elementary.

In the release, JCEA President Joe Crabtree said,

“The inter-local agreement in its current form does little to appease the needs of Johnson City Schools. If the agreement is accepted, it will set a precedent across the state that could have overwhelming funding effects for city-county school districts.” Mr. Crabtree continues, “One of the saddest parts of this funding issue is that it has put teachers and families in Washington County at odds with those in Johnson City. The Washington County Commission is not living up to its promise of caring for ALL students within the county, which includes the 48% student population in Johnson City.”

JCEA asks the Johnson City Commission to not accept the agreement as it currently stands and only accept an agreement that will meet the funding needs of the Johnson City Schools’ elementary school needs.

JCEA also asks commissioners to encourage Washington County commissioners to return to the method of bonding capital funds in the way the Tennessee General Assembly intended.

You can read the full release below: