JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Community Concert Band will be celebrating the region’s history this weekend, and you have a chance to join in on the fun.

The band will celebrate Johnson City’s 150th anniversary on Saturday at Winged Deer Park with a free performance starting at 5:00 p.m.

The piece “Echoes of 1869” was created by East Tennessee State University’s own Dr. Joe Moore.

Dr. Moore helped lead the band’s practice last night to prepare for the big performance.