Johnson City BOE to meet Monday amidst controversy over new Jonesborough school proposal

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City education leaders are expected to hold their regularly scheduled meeting amidst a controversial school funding plan.

Just last week, the board of education chairman Tim Belisle announced that he’s considering taking legal action against Washington County over a proposed new Pre-K-8 school and sports complex in Jonesborough.

The funding plan includes the county leasing to own it, something the chairman says is unfair to Johnson City taxpayers.

It’s unclear if the funding plan will be brought up at Monday’s meeting. The BOE is set to meet at 6 p.m.