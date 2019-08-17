Johnson City Board of Commissioners to meet about details of Crown Labs expansion

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Board of Commissioners announced they will hold a special called meeting on Tuesday to consider details of expansion by Crown Laboratories.

Crown Labs is a leading skincare company based in Johnson City.

Just last year, the company announced it added to its consumer portfolio by getting the rights to different top dermatology medication.

More details will become available following the meeting.

