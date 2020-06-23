Johnson City bakery owner nets second Food Network competition win this year

Norman and his assistant, Angela Bowes after winning the Big Time Bake competition on Food Network.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City competitive baker Timmy Norman walked away from another Food Network win Monday night on the competitive baking show Big Time Bake.

This is Norman’s second Food Network win this year. He took home the crown in January for the “Back to the Future Cakes” episode of the Food Network Challenge.

Food Network premiered ‘Big Time Bake‘ on June 8, and the show is described as a competition between four bakers to create cookies, cupcakes and a showpiece cake in six nonstop hours of competition.

Norman said judged eliminated one baker every two hours of the competition. He and assistant Angela Bowes (a decorator at cakebuds) based their creations around a “food fight” theme, with an additional challenge to incorporate a savory element into each dessert.

Norman said his team created a blue cheese and fig ninja star cookie, a habanero carrot cupcake with carrot nunchuck toppers and a “sculpted, gravity-defying banana and carrot” showpiece cake, crafted with an orange rosemary-flavored cake and topped with a sweet potato filling.

This makes Norman’s fourth appearance on Food Network. The episode will re-air on Sunday.