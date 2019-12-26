Johnson City baker to make 3rd appearance on Food Network

After placing as runner up on 'Holiday Wars,' Timmy Norman is headed to a classic competition show

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hot off the heels of his latest appearance on Food Network, a Johnson City business owner will be entering the baking ring for the third time next month.

On the finale of Holiday Wars on Sunday, Timmy Norman’s team came in second after finishing a six-by-four foot display in the five-hour competition.

“It was a great experience to go on a show like that with teammates you’ve never met before and then work so well together.” Norman said. “(To) make it to the finale and just fall a little short is something to be said about, you know, putting yourself out there and doing what you can and being proud of something that you did on TV.”

The final challenge was “reindeer versus elves.” The team’s final product pitted two elves against two reindeer in a prank war, complete with an unsuspecting Santa dropping in on the drama.

Santa walks in to the elves and reindeer pranking each other in the Ginger Snappers’ six-by-four foot design on Holiday Wars.

With just 20 minutes left on the clock, though, the sugar stained-glass window on the display fell and shattered on the ground.

Norman said he and his team worked quickly to place curtains on the display.

“(It) turned out great, I mean it was a very quick fix for the issue but it did lose something from our piece so we definitely wish we could have had that stained-glass window in there,” Norman said.

After four episodes of Holiday Wars, Norton and his Ginger Snappers teammate, Elizabeth Rowe, will be appearing on season 14 of The Food Network Challenge, which Norman credits as the original baking competition show.

“It’s the one that started it all, to have your name tied to it is a huge accomplishment,” he said. “It’s the show I watched 10 years ago that (made me say), ‘I want to decorate cakes because of this show and I want to compete because of it.'”

Norman and his teammates on the set of Holiday Wars on Food Network.

Norman said he’s carried some lessons away from his first two appearances on Food Network competition shows to his episode of The Food Network Challenge, which will air Jan. 27 at 10 p.m.

He couldn’t tell us much about his episode quite yet, but he did reveal that he and his teammate will be creating a Back to the Future themed cake.

“Sometimes you go into these competitions, and you want to do it all, but time doesn’t allow for you to do it all,” he said. “You have to do what you’re good at and you have to focus in and focus on those things, and the person who does that best will win.”