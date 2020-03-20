Johnson City and Kingsport City Schools adjust teaching amid COVID-19 outbreak

JOHNSON CITY & KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) Both Johnson City Schools and Kingsport City Schools have extended school closures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

School officials are now working to ensure no child goes without education or food, while school is out.

In order to develop connections with students in a creative way during the extended school closure, Kingsport City Schools has adjusted curriculum for at-home learning.

KCS issued educational learning packets to elementary students this week, ahead of Spring Break, which is next week.

“Being able to provide materials for our elementary students. We printed educational pacakge for potentially extended school closure. Those can be picked up on Thursday and Friday by parents at their child’s school between the hours of 9 to 3,” Andy True said.

Middle school and high school students will continue classes digitally, through the KCS 1:1 Technology Program.

“Teachers and our administrators are really working to deliver educational content through the platforms that we have through our one-to-one program, which allows students to access education, lessons, materials, and get their assignments through canvas or Google classroom,” True said. “We’ll be able to maintain that connection in education for however long we might have to be out.”

True said, if a student does not have their own one-to-one device with them, then KCS will allow students to come pick it up from Dobyns-Bennett High School on Thursday.

The school system wants to help students not only through education, but from a food standpoint. Starting Thursday, the school system has added additional bus delivery of free breakfast and lunch throughout the community for children 18 and under.

“If you don’t connect with that bus, call our transportation department, let us know where you are out in our community and we’ll work with you to get food to your house,” True explained.

Johnson City Schools elementary students will be receiving paper-based learning packets in reading and in math.

Seventh through 12th grade students will learn digitally. Teachers will work remotely to ensure student learning is not impacted by the pandemic.

Dr. David Timbs said, “For the 7th through 12th graders in our district, because we have issued take-home devices for those students, our main emphasis for them will be electronic and we’ll be providing paper packets to those students who may not have WiFi access.”

Johnson City Schools Supervisor of Secondary & Inst Technology, Dr. David Timbs said student meal distribution sites will be launched by Wednesday, March 25, due to students being on Spring Break this week.

“All 12 schools have been approved to serve 2 meals a day to any student age 3 to age 18, regardless if they’re a Johnson City student,” Dr. Timbs said. “There’s going to be 10 additional locations. Buses will travel out into the city to distribute these meals.”

Johnson City Schools will be closed until April 6. Kingsport City Schools will be closed until April 3.

