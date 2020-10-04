John Schneider, Dukes of Hazzard star, shares special bond with Tri-Cities native

BULLS GAP, Tenn. (WJHL)- One Tri-Cities native has been fighting for her life before she was even born.

Donna Joy Vance has five brain disorders that are usually fatal but she continues to beat the odds.

Famous actor and singer John Schneider is helping to keep the joy in Donna Joy’s life.

“I spent months praying and saying, ‘God, you pulled her through this far please don’t take her from me now and along came John and Alicia Schneider,” said Lori Vance, Donna Joy’s mother.

Multiple parts of Donna Joy Vance’s brain stem never developed during birth.

Doctors gave Donna Joy a very low survival rate, but almost 30 years later, Donna Joy is beating the odds.

“Her doctor’s appointments have all been great and very encouraging,” said Lori Vance, “Even though they have no idea, you know they keep saying each day is a gift, you know she’s on borrowed time because the shunt is still broken and it’s still inoperable.”

Lori Vance said part of the reason Donna Joy continues to beat the odds is because of a very special friendship.

“Donna Joy has been a part of the joy of my life for years,” said John Schneider.

Actor and singer, John Schneider, is best known for the show Dukes of Hazzard, meets thousands of fans on a weekly basis, but one fan, in particular, stood out to him,

“She carries a smile around with her that’s infectious.”

Lori Vance said when Donna Joy was at one of her lowest points, John’s music and TV shows put a smile on her face, that’s when she decided to reach out to the star and his wife.

“She invited us down to their home in Louisiana to his Bo’s extravaganza and to his private VIP birthday party and I said sure I can bring her,” said Lori Vance, “She’s pretty sick but if we do certain things, I think I can manage.”

Lori Vance told News Channel 11’s Kristen Gallant said, “I took down to Louisiana this frail although smiling this frail fragile child and I brought back this wild hooligan who is no longer in her bed hardly at all actually”

Since their initial meeting, Vance and Schneider have become the best of friends, attending events together across the country.

“Donna Joy’s message to other people is all in her name, it’s joy,” said Schneider, “It’s kind of up to you and the people around you to choose whether to have your struggles be a negative thing or a positive thing.”