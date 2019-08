BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — John S. Battle High School is mourning the loss of their basketball coach Jon Odum, who died Saturday after a battle with cancer.

Members of our Trojan family are in need of our prayers today. If you will, please take a moment to pray for Coach Odum and his family. #prayfortheodums Posted by John S. Battle High School on Saturday, August 10, 2019

The high school’s Facebook page is encouraging people to wear “Battle” green tomorrow to show support for the Odum family.

Please wear a Battle shirt or Battle green to show your love and support for the Odum family on Monday. #bringthelove #trojanfamily #prayfortheodums Posted by John S. Battle High School on Saturday, August 10, 2019

Several people took to social media on Saturday to pay tribute to the coach.