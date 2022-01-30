John Kilgore Sr., father of lawmaker Terry Kilgore, dies at 83

GATE CITY, Va (WJHL) — The patriarch of a powerful Southwest Virginia political family has died.

John Kilgore, Sr. died Saturday. He was 83.

Kilgore was the father of Virginia State Delegate and House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore (R-Gate City) and his twin brother Jerry Kilgore, the former Virginia Attorney General and Secretary of Public Safety.

Delegate Kilgore announced his father’s death on Twitter calling him, “an amazing father and Grandad! He supported his family and encouraged all of us to do our best, living his life as an example of how to follow Christ and be a servant leader.”

John Kilgore was a U.S. Navy veteran who retired from Eastman Chemical Company, his obituary said. He was a leader in the Scott County and statewide Republican Party and served on Virginia’s Department of Housing and Community Development Board by appointment of two former Governors.

A funeral will be held Monday night in Weber City with a burial service the following day.