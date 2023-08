GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Run for Jesse is born from a friendship and desire to remember a fallen friend. A group of volunteers and running partners who call themselves “The Sole Sisters” have put on a race to remember Jessica Colter.

Jogging for Jess is a family-friendly event. Runners, walkers and even pets are welcome.

The race is scheduled for Saturday, August 12, at 8:00 a.m. at Tusculum University. The first 200 registrants will receive a t-shirt.

The race has had over 300 participants every year since it began.

