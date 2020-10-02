Joel Guy Jr. found guilty of murder, dismemberment of parents in 2016 slayings at Knox County home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knox County jury on Friday found Joel Guy Jr. guilty of murdering and dismembering his parents over Thanksgiving weekend in 2016.

Guy Jr. was unanimously convicted on all seven charges: two counts premeditated first-degree murder, three counts of felony murder and two counts of abuse of a corpse.

After four days of testimony, the jury went into deliberation Thursday afternoon. The jury was dismissed just after 5 p.m. to continue deliberation Friday.

Joel Guy Sr. and Lisa Guy were brutally murdered and dismembered in their West Knoxville home over the Thanksgiving 2016 holiday weekend.

In four days, prosecutors Leslie Nassios and Hector Sanchez introduced hundreds of pieces of evidence and dozens of witnesses to support the case that Guy Jr. planned to kill and dismember his parents, motivated by financial gain.

One of the key pieces of evidence was a notebook filled with details of the murders. The notebook, according to state prosecutors, proves that Guy Jr. was motivated by a 500K insurance plan, of which, he was the beneficiary.

Jurors heard from Guy Sr.’s daughters, from a previous marriage, who spoke about their father’s love for his wife, Lisa. The couple was married 31 years. According to testimony, the family knew that Guy Jr. would be cut off financially by his parents.