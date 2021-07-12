Job fair: Mall at Johnson City to host hiring event July 13

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A variety of stores in the Mall at Johnson City are now in need of new hires and looking to add employees this month.

The mall will be hosting a job fair on Wednesday, July 13. According to the retailer’s website, a several stores will be present during the hiring event in the common area in front of JCPenney.

Applications and on-the-spot interviews will be accepted during the event.

The event is open to the public and free to attend.

The Mall at Johnson City will be partnering with Johnson City Aerial Photography to offer 50 people a free headshot suitable for a LinkedIn profile picture. Tickets are required for the headshot.

Tickets can be reserved on Eventbrite.