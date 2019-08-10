Jeffrey Epstein found dead in jail cell after apparent suicide

FILE – This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. The retail titan behind Victoria’s Secret says the financier Jeffrey Epstein misappropriated “vast sums” of his fortune while managing his personal finances. Ohio billionaire Leslie Wexner said in a letter Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 that he recovered “some of the funds” but severed ties with Epstein in 2007 as sexual abuse allegations first surfaced against him in Florida. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WJHL) – Jeffrey Epstein has been found dead in his New York jail cell Friday night.

ABC News reports Epstein, who was facing multiple sex trafficking charges, was found after he reportedly hanged himself.

The exact timing of his death is not yet clear.

Epstein had been on suicide watch since he had been found unresponsive in his jail cell back on July 23.

Epstein had faced up to 45 years in prison if he was convicted of his sex trafficking charges.

