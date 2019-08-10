Jeffrey Epstein found dead in jail cell after apparent suicide

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WJHL) – Jeffrey Epstein has been found dead in his New York jail cell Friday night.
ABC News reports Epstein, who was facing multiple sex trafficking charges, was found after he reportedly hanged himself.
The exact timing of his death is not yet clear.
Epstein had been on suicide watch since he had been found unresponsive in his jail cell back on July 23.
Epstein had faced up to 45 years in prison if he was convicted of his sex trafficking charges.
