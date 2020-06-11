Jefferson Davis statue on Monument Avenue pulled down

News

by: Alonzo Small

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of 8News reporter Sierra Fox.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police has responded to Monument Avenue after the Jefferson Davis statue was torn down.

  • Photo courtesy of 8News reporter Sierra Fox.
  • Photo courtesy of 8News reporter Sierra Fox.
  • Photo courtesy of 8News reporter Sierra Fox.
  • Photo courtesy of Molly Monaghan
  • Photo courtesy of Molly Monaghan
  • Photo courtesy of Molly Monaghan

The statue of Davis, the former president of the Confederacy, is the second to fall in the city of Richmond by the actions of the protesters in as many days. On Tuesday night, protesters used three ropes to pull the Christopher Columbus statue down in Byrd Park.

The sculpture was then dragged and thrown into a nearby lake.

Last Saturday, the Confederate statue of General Williams Carter Wickham was also knocked down by protesters in Monroe Park.

Heavy police presence remained as bystanders watched the toppled statue be towed away around 11:45 p.m., eliciting roars from the crowd.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss