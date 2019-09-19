1  of  3
Breaking News
Johnson City Sears closing in early 2020 Special prosecutor to review case in which lieutenant slapped handcuffed man WCSO: Man sets wife on fire after dousing her with rubbing alcohol

Jefferson Co. sheriff seeks escaped inmate who stole school system car

News

by: WATE

Posted: / Updated:

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating an escaped inmate who they say got away in a stolen car.

According to the sheriff’s officials, Jason Dwight Carr, 35, stole a 1999 Chevrolet Impala just after 11 a.m. Thursday, last seen heading down Deep Spring Road.

Carr is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing at 5’11” and weighing 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and green striped pants.

Carr was being held for theft and probation violation.

The stolen car has a Jefferson County Schools emblems on the side Tag No. GV8-606.

If you have any contact please call 911 or Jefferson County Central Dispatch at 865-475-6855.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss