Jefferson Co. sheriff seeks escaped inmate who stole school system car

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating an escaped inmate who they say got away in a stolen car.

According to the sheriff’s officials, Jason Dwight Carr, 35, stole a 1999 Chevrolet Impala just after 11 a.m. Thursday, last seen heading down Deep Spring Road.

Carr is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing at 5’11” and weighing 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and green striped pants.

Carr was being held for theft and probation violation.

The stolen car has a Jefferson County Schools emblems on the side Tag No. GV8-606.

If you have any contact please call 911 or Jefferson County Central Dispatch at 865-475-6855.