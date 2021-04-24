JCPD: Shooting confirmed in downtown Johnson City early Saturday morning

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Police confirmed a bar-related shooting occurred in downtown Johnson City early Saturday morning.

Johnson City Police Captain Scott Jenkins said around 2:45 a.m., the Criminal Investigation Division responded to the incident.

Jenkins also said the scene was cleared by 7 a.m., at the latest.

News Channel 11 reached out to the Criminal Investigation Division and has not received a response.

This is a developing story. We will update you on-air and online when we have more information.

