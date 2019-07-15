JCPD: Woman running from traffic stop crashes into former Tupelo Honey building

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Johnson City Police say a woman was arrested after crashing into the former Tupelo Honey building in downtown Johnson City Sunday night.

Officers with JCPD said they tried to pull over Krystal Davis, 35, of Jonesborough for a traffic stop on West State of Franklin Road because the vehicle had a malfunctioning headlight.

That’s when police said instead of stopping, Davis drove her vehicle at a high rate of speed and crashed into the deck of the former Tupelo Honey building.

Davis was treated for minor injuries at the Johnson City Medical Center. Officers arrested her for multiple charges, including evading and driving on a revoked license.

She was taken to the Washington County Detention Center and is being held on a $12,000 bond.

Davis is scheduled to be arraigned in court Monday afternoon.