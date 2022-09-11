JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough woman was arrested Saturday night after evading police.

Kaylie Vaughn, 23, was arrested after officers spotted her swerving on I-26 and attempted to make a traffic stop. During the stop, Vaughn drove away later coming to a stop at I-26 and Bobby Hicks Highway, according to a release from the Johnson City Police Department.

Vaughn was arrested and charged with evading arrest, simple assault, driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license.

Vaughn was transported to the Washington County Detention Center where she is being held on a $12,000 bond.