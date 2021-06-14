JCPD: Shooting at gas station leaves one dead

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department announced an individual is in custody after a fatal shooting early Monday morning.

According to Heather Brack, JCPD Public Information Officer, the shooting took place at 3 a.m. at a gas station at 607 Twin Oaks Drive.

Two individuals were reportedly meeting to pick up property from a third party when an argument broke out. Police say one shot was fired.

The injured party, identity withheld pending notification of relatives, died after the gunshot.

One individual is currently in custody.

Anyone with more information regarding the events of the morning are encouraged to call the Johnson City Police Department at 423-434-6158.

This is an ongoing story. Updates will continue as information becomes available.