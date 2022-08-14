JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person was arrested Friday after officers with the Johnson City Police Department responded to a domestic assault.

According to police, Donna Wilcox, from Johnson City was arrested after a report says Wilcox assaulted a victim with a metal rod. Video evidence was able to corroborate the victim’s account of the assault.

The victim sustained minor injuries from the incident and Wilcox left the scene prior to officers arriving.

Officers found Wilcox a short distance away from the scene and was placed under arrest. Wilcox was taken to the Washington County Detention Center where she is being held on a $50,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in session court Monday at 1:30 p.m.