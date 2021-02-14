JCPD: man shot in back in Johnson City, suspect on the run

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) The Johnson City Police Department responded to a shooting around midnight at 310 East Chestnut Street.

Investigators say when they arrived on scene a 31-year old man had suffered a gunshot wound to his back

At this time police believe he was shot by a male acquaintance, who has not been identified.

The investigation is still on going, anyone with information is asked to call the criminal investigation division at 423-434-6166 or Crimestoppers at 423-434-6158.

Police say the victim was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center and was released after being treated.