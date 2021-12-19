JCPD: Man charged with aggravated domestic assault after allegedly chasing victim down Boones Creek Road

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man is facing multiple charges after an alleged road rage incident on Boones Creek Road.

According to a report from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers arrested Logan R. McDavid after he allegedly chased his ex-girlfriend in a vehicle.

The report says multiple 911 callers saw McDavid nearly cause several collisions while chasing the victim.

McDavid allegedly stopped his vehicle sideways in the road in an attempt to block all traffic and brake checked the victim multiple times in attempts to stop her car.

According to the report, McDavid was later located by JCPD officers and arrested without incident.

McDavid was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment. The report says McDavid was then transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he is being held on a $16,000 bond.

McDavid’s arraignment is set for Dec. 20 in Washington County General Sessions Court.