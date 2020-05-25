JCPD: Man charged with aggravated assault after striking another with a coffee mug

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with the Johnson City Police Department reported that a man was arrested after allegedly hitting another man in the face with a coffee mug multiple times.

Officers say George D. Shoun, 31, of Elizabethton, was arrested without incident after officers responded to 34 Towne Square around 11 a.m. Sunday.

According to the police report, the victim had multiple “cuts and abrasions on his face,” saying that he got into an argument with Shoun, which turned physical when Shoun hit the victim multiple times in the face with a coffee mug.

The victim was transported to the hospital for his injuries, officials said.

Shoun is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond, arraignment is set for 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Washington County General Sessions Court.