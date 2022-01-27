JCPD: Man arrested after passing fraudulent checks

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man was arrested after authorities said he passed fake checks throughout Johnson City.

Officers with the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) arrested Luke Davis on Thursday after an investigation into several instances of check fraud that occurred at multiple Eastman Credit Union ATMs.

The investigation unveiled that Davis was involved in passing 11 fraudulent checks in Johnson City, according to a report from the JCPD.

Davis was charged with forgery over $2,500, theft over $2,500 and worthless checks over $2,500.

Davis is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $7,500 bond.