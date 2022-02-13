JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officers with the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) have arrested a man after they say that he kicked in the door to a Johnson City man’s home.

Isaiah Evans, from Whittier, North Carolina, was allegedly banging on people’s doors when he kicked in and broke the glass on the door of a man’s home, according to a release from the JCPD.

Officers responded to a call at around 3:40 a.m. on South Roan Street and found Evans laying on the ground intoxicated.

The release states Evans was charged with aggravated burglary and public intoxication and taken to the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held on $5,500 bond.