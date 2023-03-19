JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport man was arrested Saturday after allegedly fleeing from officers in Johnson City.

Jamoral Hill, was arrested after officers with the Johnson City Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop on him when they spotted him driving in the wrong direction on West Main Street in a Black Caddilac Sedan. When officers attempted to stop Hill he fled, according to a release from the JCPD.

Hill’s car was later spotted at an apartment complex on Plymouth Road. It was discovered that Hill did not have a driver’s license and also had a warrant for parole violation out of North Carolina, according to the release.

The release also states that officers found controlled substances inside the car.

Hill was arrested and charged with driving the wrong way on a one-way street, felony evading arrest, possession of schedule two for resale, not having a driver’s license and being a fugitive from justice.