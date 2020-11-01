JCPD: Investigation underway following downtown shooting, one injured

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) A shooting investigation is underway in Johnson City following a incident in front of Wonderland Bar downtown.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

JCPD says officers stopped a vehicle from leaving the scene and found one man injured with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment and is stable.

No one has been arrested at this time in connection to the shooting. This is an ongoing investigation. JCPD requests anyone with information contact their Criminal Investigations Unit at 423-434-6166. An anonymous tip can also be sent in to Crime Stoppers at 423-434-6158.