JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Following a homicide on Friday, the Johnson City Police Department is asking members of the community to contact them if they have any information related to the incident.

According to a report from the department, officers were called to 200 block of McCall Circle in reference to a dead woman. When officers arrived on the scene they found the body of 20-year-old Brionah Tester.

Investigators were able to determine that the manner of death was homicide, according to the report.

The report also says that the incident is believed to be an isolated event and that there is currently no threat to the public.

Anybody who has information regarding the incident should contact the JCPD’s Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 434-6166, or to submit information anonymously you may call Crime Stoppers at 434-6158. Alternatively, you may text 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) to send a confidential tip or submit your tip to www.citizenobserver.com.