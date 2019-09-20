JCPD: Greeneville woman faces drug, firearm charges after running from police near Walmart

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Greeneville woman faces felony drug and firearm charges after an early morning call on Friday at Walmart, according to police.

According to the Johnson City Police Department, Skwarka has been charged with with simple possession of schedule II, III and IV drugs, drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

In a report issued by the department, officers responded to a call around 1:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Walmart on Browns Mill Road to a suspicious vehicle.

After finding a gun in the car, officers say Skwarka was asked to exit the vehicle but kept trying to reach back into the car where the gun was located.

Police say she then tried to run away after exiting the vehicle, but was later arrested.

A search of the vehicle found the gun and different drug items.

Skwarka is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Washington County General Sessions Court on later this morning.