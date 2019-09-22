JCPD: Georgia man arrested on drug, weapon charges

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man from St. Simons Island, Georgia was arrested Sunday morning after police allegedly found guns, drugs and drug paraphernalia in his possession.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers were conducting a patrol at Aspen Ridge Apartments on Kings Spring Rd late Saturday night and made contact with the suspect and another person.

The release says Andrew Tipton, 42, was with the other person in a vehicle in the parking lot when officers saw a firearm and drug paraphernalia in plain view in the vehicle.

Officers conducted a search and reportedly found three handguns, one with an obliterated serial number, a large amount of methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana.

Officers also found drug paraphernalia, according to the release.

The items were all determined to belong to Tipton, who was found to be a convicted felon.

The release says Tipton became combative towards officers and resisted while being arrested.

Tipton was charged with three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine for resale, two counts of simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, alteration of a serial number and resisting arrest.

Tipton is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $45,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.