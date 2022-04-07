JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City police charged a man with aggravated assault after he allegedly hit a security guard with a vehicle at the Johnson City Medical Center because he was “upset with his level of patient care.”

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers responded to 400 N. State of Franklin Road at 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday after a caller claimed a discharged patient had hit a security guard with a vehicle. When police arrived at the scene, the security guard reportedly showed them a video of the incident.

Police revealed that hours later at 6:41 p.m., the suspect, identified as Eric Hicks, returned to the Johnson City Medical Center. JCPD’s Sgt. Hensley told News Channel 11 that Washington County deputies transported Hicks back to the hospital following an undisclosed incident.

The JCPD arrested Hicks upon his return to the medical center and transported him to the Washington County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond. His arraignment is scheduled for April 7 at 1:30 p.m.

Hensley told News Channel 11 that the security guard did not receive any serious injuries during the incident. News Channel 11 has reached out to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for further details surrounding the incident.