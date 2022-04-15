JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man’s body was found at Woodstone Condominiums in Johnson City.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers responded to a report of a dead male at the condominiums on April 13. The body had been identified as James Allen Watson.

The statement from JCPD issued Friday night says Rex Lewis was arrested Wednesday and charged with tampering with evidence. Lewis was to the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held on a $10,000 bond, JCPD said.

“This incident is believed to be an isolated event, with no current threat to the general public,” said Lt. Don Shephard.

Anyone who has information about the incident is being urged to contact the Johnson City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 423-434-6166. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 434-6158. To text a confidential tip, text 423JCPD along with your tip to 847411, that’s TIP411. Tips can also be sent to www.citizenobserver.com.