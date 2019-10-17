JCPD celebrates opening of new Police Training Facility

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A $1.4 million training facility is now open for use by the Johnson City Police Department.

City and JCPD officials gathered Thursday afternoon to cut the ribbon on the 5,000-square-foot building.

“An organization is only as strong as the training it receives,” said Jenny Brock, Johnson City mayor. “We finally have a facility here for our police department to be able to receive the kind of training that is needed for today and in the future.”

The facility is located on Bull Rowland Boulevard. It has a 60-person classroom, conference room, administrative offices, storage space, file room, and kitchen.

“It provides us with a better classroom, better storage for supplies that we need to train with, and office space for our training officers as well,” said Police Chief Karl Turner.

The facility is at the center of the Rick Collins Police Training Complex, named in memory of the late Police Training Officer.

“Rick Collins was someone who believed in training, but what he did as far as training officers is still felt today in the law enforcement community,” said Turner.