JCPD arrest two Elizabethton men after reports of stolen vehicle

Cody Hurley and Dylan Davis were charged with multiple crimes on Sunday morning.

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A traffic stop by the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) resulted in the arrest of two Elizabethton men on multiple charges after law enforcement were made aware of a stolen vehicle.

Cody Hurley, the driver of the vehicle, was ultimately charged with Possession of Stolen Property (Motor Vehicle) over $2,500, driving on a revoked license – second offense, possession of a prohibited weapon, unlawful drug paraphernalia and simple possession.

A records check revealed that Hurley possessed a Felony Failure to Appear out of Carter County, TN with no bond.

Hurley was accompanied by a 17-year-old juvenile and Dylan Davis – The minor was taken to the Department of Children’s Services while Davis was subsequently charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, simple possession and unlawful drug paraphernalia.

After a second record check, law enforcement discovered that Davis had a felony violation of probation out of Carter County, Tenn.

Hurley is currently being held on a $9,000 bond while Davis is held on a $13,000 bond – both arraignments will be held on Monday morning.

